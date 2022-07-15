StockNews.com Lowers CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The company has a market capitalization of $980.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in CVR Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CVR Partners by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.