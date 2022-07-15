StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of ADXS opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $51.60.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
