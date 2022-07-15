StockNews.com Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.70.

NYSE:TAL opened at $3.99 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.41 million. Research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,904,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 237,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

