Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,000.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,529.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $655.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $968.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

