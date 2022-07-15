SThree (LON:STHR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $300.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.61). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.57), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £397.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
About SThree (LON:STHR)
Read More
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.