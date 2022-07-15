Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Gap Up to $16.19

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $16.84. Sterling Check shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 255 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Frederick Sutherland bought 43,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $658,099.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,099.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sterling Check by 21.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Stories

