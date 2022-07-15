STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $264.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $206.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.64. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

