Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $11.91 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 196,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,241.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,334 shares of company stock worth $223,515 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.