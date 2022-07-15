State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Up to $59.84

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.84, but opened at $62.30. State Street shares last traded at $61.94, with a volume of 15,638 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

State Street Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

