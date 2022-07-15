State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $74.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.21.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.