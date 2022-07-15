StarterCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,079.30 (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $9,079.30 and approximately $27.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StarterCoin Profile

STAC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter.

StarterCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

