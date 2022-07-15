Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 87,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.49. 162,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,169. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

