Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.31

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.3125 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SWT opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

