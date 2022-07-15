Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.35) to GBX 645 ($7.67) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.47) to GBX 510 ($6.07) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

SCBFF opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

