SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.67.

SSPPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

