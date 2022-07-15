SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.67.

SSPPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

About SSP Group (Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPFGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

About SSP Group (Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.