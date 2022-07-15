SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.15) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.16) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.16) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.57) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 332.86 ($3.96).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 225.80 ($2.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.13. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 340.80 ($4.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -14.47.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 630,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £1,606,500 ($1,910,680.30). Insiders have purchased 630,100 shares of company stock worth $160,674,902 in the last quarter.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

