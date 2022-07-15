Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Square from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Square to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.64.

Shares of SQ opened at $62.42 on Monday. Square has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.11 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,815.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,601 shares of company stock worth $16,801,892. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Square by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Square by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,699,000 after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 769,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,374,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Square by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 303,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

