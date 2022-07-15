SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 699.0% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPYR Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:SPYR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 288,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,590. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
About SPYR
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPYR (SPYR)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.