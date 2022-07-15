SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 699.0% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPYR Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:SPYR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 288,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,590. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

