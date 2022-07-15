Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.50 million-$148.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

NYSE:CXM opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.78.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $265,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,039 shares of company stock worth $1,675,380 in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 388.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 117.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 235.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

