Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.50 million-$148.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

NYSE:CXM opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $265,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,039 shares of company stock worth $1,675,380 in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 388.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 117.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 235.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.