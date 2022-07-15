Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.66. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,918,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

