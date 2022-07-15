Splinterlands (SPS) Market Capitalization Hits $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023780 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.