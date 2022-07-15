Splinterlands (SPS) Market Capitalization Hits $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052222 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023780 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
Splinterlands Coin Profile
Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.
Splinterlands Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.