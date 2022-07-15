Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.7% annually over the last three years. Spirit AeroSystems has a payout ratio of 1.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $11,302,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 59,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 283,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

