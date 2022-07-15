Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.58.

Spin Master stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$43.49. 43,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,925. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$39.85 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$537.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.59 million. Analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.3100002 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

