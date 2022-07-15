Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.63. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 1,022,238 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.33 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 712.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

