Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.69

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.69 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 43.95 ($0.52). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 43.95 ($0.52), with a volume of 914,630 shares trading hands.

Speedy Hire Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £216.12 million and a PE ratio of 1,051.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.56.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Insider Activity at Speedy Hire

About Speedy Hire

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($57,088.49).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

