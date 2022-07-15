SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up about 0.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.40.

