SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.54

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.54 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 68030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

