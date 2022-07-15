SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Gap Down to $85.73

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.73, but opened at $83.86. SPDR S&P China ETF shares last traded at $83.86, with a volume of 200 shares.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P China ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.