SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Raised by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after buying an additional 676,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.