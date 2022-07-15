SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

