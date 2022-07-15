Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded down 47% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 47.1% against the dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $101,111.05 and approximately $238,458.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00052347 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001815 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2
Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap MILK2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap MILK2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.