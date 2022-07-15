S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading Up 0.1%

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.13. Approximately 6,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 11,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.09% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

