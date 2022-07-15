Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile (CVE:SMP)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal and mineral resources in North America. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering an area of 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California; and option to acquire 100% interest in Pedro Gold Project covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

