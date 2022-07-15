SonoCoin Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $169,441.96 and approximately $20.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SonoCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001984 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 114,372,759 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.