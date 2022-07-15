Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $9.19. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 193,978 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $433.98 million, a P/E ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

In other news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $95,076.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $325,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,300.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $47,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $119,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.