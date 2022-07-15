Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $231.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.