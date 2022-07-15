Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCGLY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($41.20) to €39.90 ($39.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.70 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($32.50) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 353,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,722. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

