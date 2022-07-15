Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.91

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 303970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.70 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($32.50) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($41.20) to €39.90 ($39.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.