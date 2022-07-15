SmartMesh Achieves Market Cap of $2.86 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (SMT) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $33,991.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars.

