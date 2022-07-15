Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 80.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

Shares of SWKS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

