Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX opened at $36.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A. (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.