Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the June 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.3 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKSBF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. Skanska AB has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

