Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) versus iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Head-To-Head Review

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iHeartMedia and Sirius XM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $3.56 billion 0.26 -$159.20 million $0.23 28.48 Sirius XM $8.70 billion 2.87 $1.31 billion $0.34 18.62

Sirius XM has higher revenue and earnings than iHeartMedia. Sirius XM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHeartMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 1 3 2 0 2.17 Sirius XM 3 1 5 0 2.22

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iHeartMedia and Sirius XM, as provided by MarketBeat.

iHeartMedia presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 154.45%. Sirius XM has a consensus price target of $7.28, suggesting a potential upside of 14.97%. Given iHeartMedia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than Sirius XM.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and Sirius XM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia 0.92% 5.40% 0.52% Sirius XM 15.90% -49.74% 13.45%

Risk & Volatility

iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sirius XM has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Sirius XM shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sirius XM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sirius XM beats iHeartMedia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news through approximately 2,100 radio stations and 170 television affiliates, and Internet and mobile partnerships. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 863 radio stations, which included 249 AM and 614 FM radio stations. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to approximately 10,000 radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. The company also provides streaming service that includes a range of music and non-music channels, and podcasts, as well as channels that are not available on its satellite radio service; and offers applications to allow consumers to access its streaming service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as connected vehicle services. In addition, it distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as its website. Further, the company provides location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, remote vehicles diagnostic, maintenance and data, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. Additionally, it offers satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH Network satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; and real-time traffic and weather services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

