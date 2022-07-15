Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($80.00) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($135.00) target price on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

FRA:WAF opened at €66.85 ($66.85) on Monday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($53.00) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($153.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €97.49.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

