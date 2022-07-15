Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,048 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,304 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

