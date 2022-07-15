Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.
NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $98.65.
SIMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,048 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,304 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.