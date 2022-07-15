Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $170.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.13.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $127.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average of $149.88. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $114.52 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

