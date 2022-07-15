Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SIGY remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Sigyn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Get Sigyn Therapeutics alerts:

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos throughout the bloodstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.