SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 24,293 shares.The stock last traded at $6.73 and had previously closed at $6.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $5,082,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $42,400,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

