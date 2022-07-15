SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.64

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.64 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 30.35 ($0.36). SIG shares last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.37), with a volume of 363,966 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.

About SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

