SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.64

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.64 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 30.35 ($0.36). SIG shares last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.37), with a volume of 363,966 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.
About SIG (LON:SHI)
