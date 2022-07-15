Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $8.91

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $8.67. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 27,087 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.98.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Further Reading
